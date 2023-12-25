Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of META opened at $353.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.06. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

