Head-To-Head Review: BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences and BioCardia are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 21.45% 39.30% 13.45% BioCardia -2,197.72% -645.14% -185.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of BioCardia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of BioCardia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $27.39 billion 3.62 $4.59 billion $4.66 17.09 BioCardia $570,000.00 24.65 -$11.91 million ($0.62) -1.05

This table compares Gilead Sciences and BioCardia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BioCardia. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gilead Sciences and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 9 5 0 2.27 BioCardia 0 1 1 0 2.50

Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $87.06, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. BioCardia has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 515.38%. Given BioCardia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioCardia is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Gilead Sciences has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats BioCardia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis. It also offers Yescarta, Tecartus, Trodelvy, and Zydelig products for the treatment of oncology; Letairis, an oral formulation for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and AmBisome, a liposomal formulation for the treatment of serious invasive fungal infections. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc.; Pionyr Immunotherapeutics Inc.; Tizona Therapeutics, Inc.; Tango Therapeutics, Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; Galapagos NV; Janssen Sciences Ireland Unlimited Company; Japan Tobacco, Inc.; Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck & Co, Inc., and Tentarix Biotherapeutics Inc., as well as a partnership with Assembly Biosciences, Inc. to develop next-generation therapeutics for serious viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease. The company is also developing allogeneic cells therapeutic platform, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system that delivers therapeutics into the heart muscle with a penetrating helical needle from within the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. The company is based in Sunnyvale, California.

