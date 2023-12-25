Head-To-Head Review: Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Biotricity and Medigus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medigus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Biotricity presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 990.91%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Medigus.

This table compares Biotricity and Medigus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $11.11 million 0.85 -$18.66 million ($1.59) -0.69 Medigus $110.28 million 0.04 -$9.81 million N/A N/A

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -163.11% N/A -252.90% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Biotricity beats Medigus on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

