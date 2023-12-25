Head-To-Head Review: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for La Rosa and Marcus & Millichap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get La Rosa alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Marcus & Millichap has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 52.55%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than La Rosa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap -2.14% -2.35% -1.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares La Rosa and Marcus & Millichap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.6% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Rosa and Marcus & Millichap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $46.74 million 0.37 -$2.32 million N/A N/A Marcus & Millichap $742.13 million 2.18 $104.22 million ($0.42) -100.36

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats La Rosa on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets. It also operates as a financial intermediary that provides commercial real estate capital markets solutions, including senior debt, mezzanine debt, joint venture, and preferred equity, as well as loan sales and consultative/due diligence services to commercial real estate owners, developers, investors, and capital providers. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, which includes opinions of value, operating and financial performance benchmarking analysis, specific asset buy-sell strategies, market and submarket analysis and ranking, portfolio strategies by property type, market strategy, development and redevelopment feasibility studies, and other services for developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high-net-worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.