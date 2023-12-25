Head to Head Survey: TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) vs. Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TXO Partners and Viper Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $331.10 million 1.69 -$7.67 million N/A N/A Viper Energy $866.47 million 6.46 $151.67 million $2.29 13.73

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33 Viper Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TXO Partners and Viper Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

TXO Partners presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 68.78%. Viper Energy has a consensus price target of $38.08, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Viper Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Viper Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Viper Energy pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners 20.38% -1.33% -0.88% Viper Energy 19.94% 7.35% 5.68%

Summary

Viper Energy beats TXO Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

