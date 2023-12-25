Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

HR opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,155,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,506 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

