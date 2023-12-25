Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $35.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTLF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA
Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.08.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.
Heartland Financial USA Company Profile
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
