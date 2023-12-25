Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HDELY. HSBC raised Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Heidelberg Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

HDELY stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Heidelberg Materials has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

