HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $31.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.90.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. HP has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,248,498 shares of company stock worth $161,058,315. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

