Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 991 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 991 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,930,000 after acquiring an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.33.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $220.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.41 and a beta of 1.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.43 and a 12 month high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

