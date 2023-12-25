Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 11,419.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFG opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.