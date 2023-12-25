Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after buying an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after buying an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after buying an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,210,000 after buying an additional 429,514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $76.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

