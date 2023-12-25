Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 15,226 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,226 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 51,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 159,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $20.26 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

