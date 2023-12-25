Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 2,315 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,251,000 after acquiring an additional 144,960 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

