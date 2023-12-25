Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $219,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $827.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $777.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.