Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Innovative Solutions and Support from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of ISSC opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 276.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

