Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,728.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Progyny Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PGNY

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.