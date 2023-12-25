Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO Sells $1,090,039.24 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) COO John E. Breeden sold 25,397 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,090,039.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,086,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTWO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Q2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Q2 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Q2 by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.