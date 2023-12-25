Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) EVP Sells $1,394,360.00 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $214.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $220.63.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Stories

