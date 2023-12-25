Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,653,700.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,155.20.

NYSE:SITE opened at $164.07 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

