Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $260.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.75.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

INSP stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.