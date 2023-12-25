Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

About Inuvo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Inuvo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 276,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 81,960 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Inuvo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo by 12.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

