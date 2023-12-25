Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.35 on Friday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
Further Reading
