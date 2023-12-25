Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

IVA stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Inventiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

