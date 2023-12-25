Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

