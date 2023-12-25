Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 2.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

