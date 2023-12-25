Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,692,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eastern Bank owned 9.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

