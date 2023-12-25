Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.6% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $520.31 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $481.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.88.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

