iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Raised by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $262,424,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after acquiring an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $98.57 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

