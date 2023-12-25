iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $378.15 and a fifty-two week high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

