iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $479.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

