iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $475.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $378.15 and a 1-year high of $479.08. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

