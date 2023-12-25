iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.