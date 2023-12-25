iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

