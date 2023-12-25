iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 4.26% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XJH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000.

Shares of BATS:XJH opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

