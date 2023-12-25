iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 26,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89,624 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 93,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.