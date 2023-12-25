JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $14.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

HTLD stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 64,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 64,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $901,360.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 452,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,264.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 95,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,250,474.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 297,780 shares of company stock worth $4,030,327. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Heartland Express by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heartland Express by 23.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

