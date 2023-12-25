JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $128.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.94.

NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 229.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

