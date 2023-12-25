Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.80.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.03 and its 200 day moving average is $192.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karuna Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

