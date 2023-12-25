Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $332.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 47.7 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $317.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $318.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

