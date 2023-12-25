Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 55,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.