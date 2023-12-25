Laidlaw Lowers Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) to Hold

Laidlaw downgraded shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cingulate from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Cingulate in a research report on Monday, December 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cingulate
Cingulate Stock Up 1.5 %
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.80) by ($1.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Cingulate will post -23.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cingulate in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cingulate Company Profile
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cingulate
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.