Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $779.99 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $399.29 and a twelve month high of $784.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

