Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

LARK opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at $115,673.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

