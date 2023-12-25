Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises approximately 2.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 250,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ELV opened at $466.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

