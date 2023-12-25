Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys 409 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for about 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $610,300. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $182.52 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $213.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.