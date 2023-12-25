Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,748,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 3.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $511,910,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $222.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.39 and a 200-day moving average of $228.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

