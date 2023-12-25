Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys New Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $131.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

