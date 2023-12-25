Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,292. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WY opened at $34.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

