Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $8.48 Million Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lessened its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for about 1.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of BN stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -899.70%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,023,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

