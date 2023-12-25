Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Increases Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. DaVita accounts for 1.7% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.09% of DaVita worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

